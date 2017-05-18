Sentencing set for ex-Secret Service agent in teen sex case
Sentencing is set in Florida for an ex-Secret Service agent who pleaded guilty to enticing a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity. A West Palm Beach federal judge is scheduled Thursday to sentence 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill, Maryland.
