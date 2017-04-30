Search continues for Canadian-America...

Search continues for Canadian-American couple in Belize

Read more: The Toronto Star

The mystery surrounding Francesca Matus and Drew DeVoursney's disappearance deepened on Sunday when her car was found abandoned in a cane field. Searches were underway in Belize this weekend for Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto, and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, 36, who have been missing since they left a bar in Corozal Tuesday night.

West Palm Beach, FL

