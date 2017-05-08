Ryan touts choice, Frankel says AHCA ...

Ryan touts choice, Frankel says AHCA will - kill a lot of people'

Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday promoted "choice and competition" he said will be fostered by the GOP House overhaul of Obamacare, but a West Palm Beach congresswoman warned of deadly consequences for people needing help from opioid addiction, mental illness and pre-existing health conditions. "The problem is the states are not going to have enough money to fund a better system," said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach.

