Ryan touts choice, Frankel says AHCA will - kill a lot of people'
Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday promoted "choice and competition" he said will be fostered by the GOP House overhaul of Obamacare, but a West Palm Beach congresswoman warned of deadly consequences for people needing help from opioid addiction, mental illness and pre-existing health conditions. "The problem is the states are not going to have enough money to fund a better system," said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|7 hr
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|10 hr
|I workatpierone
|1
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|22 hr
|X lover
|1
|Fines for lawns
|Sat
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Simplex23
|54
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|May 3
|Cat hater ll
|426
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC