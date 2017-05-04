Robbery victim shot, killed in West Palm Beach
Police received a 911 call regarding a robbery and a shooting at 5540 North Haverhill Road at Royal Poincianna Apartments just before 1 a.m. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691 or Detective Ryan Patterson at 561-822-1658.
