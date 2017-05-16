Ray Waldner fights a jack crevalle on ultralight tackle near Munyon...
Ray Waldner fights a jack crevalle on ultralight tackle near Munyon Island. Fishing the northern end of Lake Worth Lagoon in the winter can produce snook, redfish, jack crevalle, ladyfish and, on the incoming tide, Spanish mackerel and bluefish.
