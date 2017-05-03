Port St. Lucie man charged in fake Ro...

Port St. Lucie man charged in fake Rolex scheme

A Port St. Lucie man is facing a felony charge after deputies say he sold counterfeit Rolex watches worth thousands of dollars. On April 27, a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy responded to an advertisement that Jason Sylvester Challenger, 45, posted on social media for counterfeit Rolex watches.

