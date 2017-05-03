Port St. Lucie man charged in fake Rolex scheme
A Port St. Lucie man is facing a felony charge after deputies say he sold counterfeit Rolex watches worth thousands of dollars. On April 27, a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy responded to an advertisement that Jason Sylvester Challenger, 45, posted on social media for counterfeit Rolex watches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|1 hr
|Murphey_Law
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Cat hater ll
|426
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|20 hr
|JULIO
|32
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|9
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC