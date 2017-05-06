Popular Tulipan Caf closed ... what's going on?

Customers looking for their pastry or Cuban coffee at the popular Tulipan Cafe and Bakery on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach were greeted with a CLOSED sign on the front door Friday. But owner Jose Allione says there are no "emergency repairs" and the cozy corner spot, known for its pastry platters, sandwiches and cafe con leche is just getting a "spring cleaning."

