Photos - SunFest 2017: Saturday, West Palm Beach music festival
Luxury of Company performs on the Tire Kingdom stage during the fourth night of SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, May, 6, 2017. Luxury of Company performs on the Tire Kingdom stage during the fourth night of SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, May, 6, 2017.
