Officials worry about drug overdoses ...

Officials worry about drug overdoses at hurricane shelters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Local officials are raising concerns about drug use at hurricane shelters, saying they aren't equipped to care for addicts, unaccompanied minors and others with other medical needs. Nearly 16,000 people in nine counties from Indian River to Miami-Dade evacuated to shelters during Hurricane Matthew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls Thu Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... Thu Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads May 18 DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America May 18 Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 21 at 3:53AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC