New Mexican grill opens in Palm Beach...

New Mexican grill opens in Palm Beach Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual chain, has opened at 3331 Northlake Blvd. It's in the Banyan Tree plaza at the corner of Northlake and MacArthur Boulevards, joining Bolay and Habit Burger. There's one other LIME Fresh in Palm Beach County in West Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) 18 hr Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) 18 hr Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Wed Voo Doo Victim 6
Free Relationship Classes May 22 SmartPBC 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 22 Bye bye 33
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC