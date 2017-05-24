New Mexican grill opens in Palm Beach Gardens
LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual chain, has opened at 3331 Northlake Blvd. It's in the Banyan Tree plaza at the corner of Northlake and MacArthur Boulevards, joining Bolay and Habit Burger. There's one other LIME Fresh in Palm Beach County in West Boca Raton.
