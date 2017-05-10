Nelson Serrano v. State of Florida Nelson Serrano

Robert S. Friedman, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Northern Region, Tallahassee, Florida; and Louis G. Carres, Special Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Northern Region, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Appellant/Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Stephen D. Ake, Assistant Attorney General, Tampa, Florida, for Appellee/Respondent Nelson Serrano appeals the denial of his postconviction motion filed under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851 and petitions this Court for a writ of habeas corpus. 1 For the following reasons, we affirm the denial of his guilt phase postconviction claims, deny his habeas petition, but vacate his sentences, and remand for a new penalty phase.

