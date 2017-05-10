Mother of special-needs boy thanks an...

Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The mother of a son with special needs took to Facebook to thank another mom for a thoughtful act of kindness and a great piece of parenting. Leah Carroll thanked the anonymous woman who brought her children over to meet her son when they were curious about why her son, Malachi, was in a wheelchair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... 13 hr anonymous 1
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... Wed Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... May 8 Murphey_Law 9
(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!! May 8 I workatpierone 1
Fines for lawns May 6 Isthistownforreal 1
Strange Hooker (Jun '10) May 5 Simplex23 54
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC