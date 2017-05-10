Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment
Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The mother of a son with special needs took to Facebook to thank another mom for a thoughtful act of kindness and a great piece of parenting. Leah Carroll thanked the anonymous woman who brought her children over to meet her son when they were curious about why her son, Malachi, was in a wheelchair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|13 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|Wed
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|May 8
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|May 8
|I workatpierone
|1
|Fines for lawns
|May 6
|Isthistownforreal
|1
|Strange Hooker (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Simplex23
|54
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC