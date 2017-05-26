Memorial Day weekend forecast: Beach, barbecue, boat
The cold front that brought stormy weather to South Florida is draped across the tip of the Peninsula but is expected to dissipate later today making way for a weekend of sunny skies and high temperatures. Today's high temperature in West Palm Beach is forecast to reach 90 degrees, while Saturday may soar to 92 as deep layer high pressure builds in over the Sunshine State.
