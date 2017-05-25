Memorial Day Sales: Here's where you'll find the deepest discounts
Jordan Daoud, 11, her cousin Korina Akyildiz, 9, her mother Josie Daoud, of New York, and great aunt Rose Vigna, of Boynton Beach, enjoy the start of the tax free holiday at the Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach on August 7, 2015. If you are planning to shop the Memorial Day sales this weekend, you may want to consider these tips before you hit the stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Wed
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|May 18
|Hidden Lesson
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC