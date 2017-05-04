Matthew Marshall v. Julie Jones

Neal Andre Dupree, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Todd G. Scher, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Jessica Houston, Staff Attorney, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Southern Region, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Lisa-Marie Lerner, Assistant Attorney General, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Respondent Petitioner Matthew Marshall has filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, challenging the constitutionality of his death sentence, which was based upon a judicial override. See Marshall v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.