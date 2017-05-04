Man sues loan service he says...
In late April, Florida joined several other states by filing a lawsuit against Ocwen Loan Servicing, which is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The lawsuit accuses Ocwen of causing widespread harm to thousands of borrowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|20 hr
|Murphey_Law
|5
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|23 hr
|Diffeferent from you
|3
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Cat hater ll
|426
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Wed
|JULIO
|32
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|9
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC