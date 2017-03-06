Lois Frankel speaks to the media on March 6, 2017. (Bruce R. Bennett / The Palm Beach Post) U.S. ...
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, held a discussion with mayors in her congressional district Wednesday, when they complained about a lack of mental health resources and sought her help in getting more federal funding. Frankel started her day by ripping President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
