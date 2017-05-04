Leilani Wolfgramm set to release new single 'Sinner' on May 5th
May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Attendees of SunFest 2017 in West Palm Beach Florida are in for more than a great performance from Orlando resident Leilani Wolfgramm. They'll be among the first to hear about Leilani's latest release.
