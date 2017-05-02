LATEST: At least 9,500 overbilled by Florida Blue, customers rip - mess'

At least 9,500 customers at Florida's largest health insurer were stunned by out-of-control repeating hits on their bank accounts causing overdrafts up to $40,000 or more, The Palm Beach Post learned Tuesday. Heidi Shade of Lake Worth said her family's account was debited 26 times for more than $7,000 as Florida Blue's May bills went out, but the confusion won't seem to end.

