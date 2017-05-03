Lakewood Ranch teen has special philanthropy mentor
As 19-year-old Jake Taraska walked down Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, he said he is in great health. Taraska, then living in New Jersey, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer mainly found in children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|22 min
|Cat hater ll
|426
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|1 hr
|JULIO
|32
|Lantana Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|9
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|Apr 29
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 28
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC