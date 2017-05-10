K9 Officer Kasper Stable After Taking...

K9 Officer Kasper Stable After Taking Bullet For Partner During Shootout

A K9 officer is expected to survive after being shot while protecting his partner during a Florida shootout in which the suspect died, authorities say. The incident began early Friday, when 46-year-old Phillip Oshea allegedly robbed a West Palm Beach bar , the Palm Beach Post reported.

West Palm Beach, FL

