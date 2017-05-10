K9 Officer Kasper Stable After Taking Bullet For Partner During Shootout
A K9 officer is expected to survive after being shot while protecting his partner during a Florida shootout in which the suspect died, authorities say. The incident began early Friday, when 46-year-old Phillip Oshea allegedly robbed a West Palm Beach bar , the Palm Beach Post reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|6 min
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|1 hr
|Jeff Epstein
|1
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|Fri
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
|News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor...
|May 8
|Murphey_Law
|9
|(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!!
|May 8
|I workatpierone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC