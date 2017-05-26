Just in: Pre-order the new heat-activated solar eclipse stamp
The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp is the first from the USPS to use thermochromic ink, which is sensitive to heat. When the new stamp it is touched, the stamp's image changes from a blacked out sun with a silvery corona to a bright picture of the pockmarked moon.
