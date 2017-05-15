Judge allows defamation suit against ...

Judge allows defamation suit against Anderson Cooper

47 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Judge moves ahead with defamation suit against Anderson Cooper by Florida pediatrician who claimed the anchor's report was a 'ratings grab' implying doctor treated dying babies 'as sacrificial lambs' Last year Dr. Michael Black filed a 208-page defamation lawsuit against CNN and network host Anderson Cooper and medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen Dr. Black claimed Anderson Cooper 360 aired a segment that exaggerated the mortality rate of babies at the hands of the pediatric doctor The television coverage reportedly led to the closure of the program, and Black was hit with malpractices lawsuits by the parents of the babies in the segment Black claims he received death threats as a result, with one anonymous caller telling him he would be 'butchered just like patients' CNN's Anderson Cooper failed to have a defamation lawsuit claiming he sensationalized a story about dead ... (more)

