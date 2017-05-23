Jared Leto is Ready for Bed
Jared Leto took multitasking to a whole new level when he wore his Gucci pajama top during a recent performance with his band 30 Seconds to Mars in West Palm Beach, Florida - presumably to cut down on the time it would take to get ready for bed after the show. Classic Jared .
