Jardin's new 'Pig Roast Brunch' is delicious
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - Jardin's Executive Chef Jordan Lerman and his partner Executive Pastry Chef Stephanie Cohen have launched something strikingly new for the brunch scene on Clematis street; a pig roast. The food is full of high-end flavors and yumminess and you can get bottomless mimosas for $15.
