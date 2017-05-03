I-95 shooting at least fourth in Palm Beach County since 2016
A shooting on Interstate 95 that wounded a 19-year-old man Monday night was at least the second this year involving gunfire along the interstate in Palm Beach County and at least the fourth in the last two years, records show. A shooting on Interstate 95 that wounded a 19-year-old man Monday night was at least the second this year involving gunfire along the interstate in Palm Beach County and at least the fourth in the last two years, records show.
