Hurricane Matthew taught shelter offi...

Hurricane Matthew taught shelter officials new lessons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Hurricane Matthew taught shelter officials new lessons Miscommunication with government officials, the public and media occurred across Florida, emergency officials said. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qy9lUB WEST PALM BEACH - Hurricane Matthew's south-to-north path along the Florida peninsula triggered evacuations unseen since Hurricane Wilma struck 11 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls 14 hr Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... 15 hr Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads 22 hr DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America Thu Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 19 at 3:28AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC