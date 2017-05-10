GRAPHIC: Porn star faked shark bite in viral video
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Shark experts said the viral video of an adult actress being bitten by a shark during a photo shoot in the water is not real, and they have proof. Bryce Roher, with Florida Shark Diving, said CamSoda, the film company, called him first to hire him for the shoot.
