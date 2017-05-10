Gasoline prices are declining. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post) ...
The decline is due to an unseasonable glut of gasoline in the U.S. market, record high refinery production rates, moderate demand and a recent drop in crude oil prices, AAA said. The $2 price point might be seen this summer at some stations in Palm Beach County, which almost always has the state's highest average.
