Four Palm Beach County Housing Authority workers arrested in frau
An assistant director at the Palm Beach County Housing Authority, the woman who oversees the waiting list to qualify for government-subsidized housing, has been arrested - accused of lying to get a discounted apartment herself, and conspiring with co-workers to obtain similar benefits for her sister and a fellow employee. Kerchevella Wallace, 26, is among four housing authority employees to be arrested Monday morning and charged with crimes that investigators say resulted in the government paying out more than $97,860 in fraudulent benefits.
