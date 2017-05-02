Family sues Delta after agent smacks phone out of kid's hand 0:0
A 12-year-old boy waiting to board a Delta flight from La Guardia Airport to Florida with his family had the cell phone smacked out of his hands by an airline employee who didn't want him filming her excuses to weary passengers after a 17-hour delay, according to a suit filed in Rockland County. Matthew Boggan was headed to West Palm Beach with 10 family members on July 1, 2016 when their trip was beset by the nearly day-long delay.
