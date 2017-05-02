Everglades reservoir plan gets Florida lawmakers' approval
The Everglades Trust is hailing as a major victory the Florida House passage Tuesday of Senate President Joe Negron's plan for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to filter and feed water to the parched River of Grass. "With the passage of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan's reservoir, which was approved and authorized by Congress in 2000, the legislature advances to the Governor the long-awaited and urgently-needed Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir legislation for his signature," the nonprofit, led by former West Palm Beach Commissioner Kimberly Mitchell, said in a statement released this afternoon.
