Debate on Prospect Place project not over, resident says

Despite the developer's assertion that it is scrapping its plan for five tall towers at the Prospect Place site, a West Palm Beach resident opposing the project is urging others to keep up opposition. Nancy Pullum said she is not dissuaded by a May 15 letter from Francis Greenburger, chairman CEO of Time Equities, Inc., in which he said the company was dropping its current plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.