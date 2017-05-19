Debate on Prospect Place project not over, resident says
Despite the developer's assertion that it is scrapping its plan for five tall towers at the Prospect Place site, a West Palm Beach resident opposing the project is urging others to keep up opposition. Nancy Pullum said she is not dissuaded by a May 15 letter from Francis Greenburger, chairman CEO of Time Equities, Inc., in which he said the company was dropping its current plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|Thu
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|Thu
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC