Cummer Museum receives $4 million gift to name and endow new director post

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has received a $4 million gift to name and endow the position of Executive Director, providing an important stimulus as the Museum searches for a new chief executive. This, the second largest gift to the Museum since it was established in 1961, comes from The Disosway Foundation of New York, established by Dudley D. Johnson, a Jacksonville native who currently serves as a trustee of the Museum and whose grandfather, George W. Gibbs was influential in the development of Jacksonville during the first half of the twentieth century.

