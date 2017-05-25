Cummer Museum receives $4 million gif...

Cummer Museum receives $4 million gift to name and endow new director post

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has received a $4 million gift to name and endow the position of Executive Director, providing an important stimulus as the Museum searches for a new chief executive. This, the second largest gift to the Museum since it was established in 1961, comes from The Disosway Foundation of New York, established by Dudley D. Johnson, a Jacksonville native who currently serves as a trustee of the Museum and whose grandfather, George W. Gibbs was influential in the development of Jacksonville during the first half of the twentieth century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) Wed Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) Wed Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Wed Voo Doo Victim 6
Free Relationship Classes May 22 SmartPBC 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 22 Bye bye 33
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC