Cities Are Leading on Infrastructure....

Cities Are Leading on Infrastructure. Now Congress Needs to Catch Up.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nation's Cities Weekly

To improve our nation's infrastructure, cities need the freedom to explore innovative financing tools - but they also need a renewed commitment from their partners at the state and federal levels of government. As federal and state funding for infrastructure has become less predictable, the stress on city budgets has come to a breaking point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Cities Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... Mon anonymous 1
What does trump mean for America May 14 Harley riding US ... 1
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) May 13 Craig 75
News Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb May 13 Jeff Epstein 1
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... May 12 lover 2
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... May 10 Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at May 17 at 3:32AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC