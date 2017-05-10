Chaos erupts at Florida airport after...

Chaos erupts at Florida airport after Spirit Airlines cancels 11 flights and strands hundreds

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Several people were taken into custody at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after Spirit Airlines canceled multiple flights and hundreds of stranded passengers became furious on Monday. CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports three people were arrested and another one was detained when passengers confronted airline employees over the cancellations and delays.

