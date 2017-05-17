CBMJs' LoudMouth News Spots to Run on...

CBMJs' LoudMouth News Spots to Run on Station Featuring Don Imus,...

CBMJs' LoudMouth News the nations first cannabis radio program will air LoudMouth News spots on station with talk radio legends Brian Kilmeade and Jim Bohannon. Joining such well known personalities on The Talk of The Palm Beaches further solidifies the mainstream impact and acceptance that LoudMouth News is enjoying with its groundbreaking radio content."

