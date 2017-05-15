Building owner at fault for brick wall collapsing on office below

Workers build platform to be hoisted on top of William Price P.A. , before a crane will hoisting it onto the top of William Price P.A., law office next to Alexander Lofts on Fern Street downtown West Palm Beach, March 18, 2016. West Palm Beach lawyer William Price, whose downtown office was smashed by a cascade of bricks from the neighboring Alexander Lofts in 2016, has won a summary judgment against Lofts owner Sodix Fern, LLC. The judge denied a finding of summary judgment against Ram Realty, which operates the apartment building next to Price's office at 320 Fern St. Price says he plans to press on against Ram.

