Berman announces run for different office

State Rep. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, officially announced her bid for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission Thursday, confirming an earlier report that she was considering such a run. Berman, who can't run for re-election to her House seat next year because of term limits, is seeking to succeed Paulette Burdick as the county's District 2 commissioner.

