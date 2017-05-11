Berman announces run for different of...

Berman announces run for different office

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

State Rep. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, officially announced her bid for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission Thursday, confirming an earlier report that she was considering such a run. Berman, who can't run for re-election to her House seat next year because of term limits, is seeking to succeed Paulette Burdick as the county's District 2 commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ... 23 hr anonymous 1
Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie... Wed Burger Bar 2
Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste... May 9 anonymous 1
News News Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Flor... May 8 Murphey_Law 9
(July 18-19): Charity Wedding Gown Sale!!! May 8 I workatpierone 1
Fines for lawns May 6 Isthistownforreal 1
Strange Hooker (Jun '10) May 5 Simplex23 54
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Palm Beach County was issued at May 12 at 4:04AM EDT

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC