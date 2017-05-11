Berman announces run for different office
State Rep. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, officially announced her bid for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission Thursday, confirming an earlier report that she was considering such a run. Berman, who can't run for re-election to her House seat next year because of term limits, is seeking to succeed Paulette Burdick as the county's District 2 commissioner.
