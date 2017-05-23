Ben Carson's palatial pad in West Palm Beach sells for $920,000
Dr. Ben Carson , the one-time presidential hopeful and current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has sold his home in West Palm Beach, Fla., for $920,000. While it's no Mar-a-Lago, President Trump 's private Palm Beach estate and golf club, the 6,155-square-foot house holds its own when it comes to gilded details.
