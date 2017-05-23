Ben Carson's palatial pad in West Pal...

Ben Carson's palatial pad in West Palm Beach sells for $920,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dr. Ben Carson , the one-time presidential hopeful and current Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has sold his home in West Palm Beach, Fla., for $920,000. While it's no Mar-a-Lago, President Trump 's private Palm Beach estate and golf club, the 6,155-square-foot house holds its own when it comes to gilded details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Relationship Classes Mon SmartPBC 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Mon Bye bye 33
News West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls May 18 Hidden Lesson 2
News LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee... May 18 Hidden Lesson 1
News Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads May 18 DarkFrontier 2
What does trump mean for America May 18 Just saying 2
grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ... May 15 anonymous 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC