Art March, a Series of Protests Planned Across the Country, Started in Miami
Miami artist Stuart Sheldon, who created the politically charged work above, is working with the organizers of the Art March. The Artist March is a grassroots movement founded by Miami-based artist Alessandra Mondolfi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|What does trump mean for America
|May 14
|Harley riding US ...
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
|Grandmother Steals from Grandaughter - Century ...
|May 12
|lover
|2
|Andrea Grason first class slut a number one pie...
|May 10
|Burger Bar
|2
|Century Village Boca Exeter C Grandmother - Ste...
|May 9
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC