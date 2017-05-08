Alligator captured in middle of busy ...

Alligator captured in middle of busy Florida road

17 hrs ago Read more: UPI

A Florida traffic reporter traveling along a busy road captured video of an alligator being captured in the middle of the street. Hollani Davis, a traffic reporter for WPTV, said she was driving Saturday night on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach when she witnessed the scene near the intersection of Interstate 95. Some alligators in Florida seem to have failed to develop a fear of busy roads, with one gator in Tavares late last month holding up traffic by repeatedly walking back and forth across a busy road.

