a With friends like this, I could get myself unelected!a
An oddly timed political commercial has been appearing on West Palm Beach television stations, aimed at voters in Florida's 18th congressional district. The ad urges people to call Rep. Brian Mast and thank him for courageously standing with President Trump and working to repeal Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|2
|LEAK: Palm Beach School District Tells Employee...
|Thu
|Hidden Lesson
|1
|Lake Worth may outlaw panhandling on major roads
|May 18
|DarkFrontier
|2
|What does trump mean for America
|May 18
|Just saying
|2
|grandmother steals from grandaughter custodial ...
|May 15
|anonymous
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|May 13
|Craig
|75
|Palm Beach Co first state in tourism for Feb
|May 13
|Jeff Epstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC