A 46-year-old Riviera Beach woman has claimed a top prize in a$500,000 Florida Lottery game.

3 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Adrienne Coleman purchased her winning Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off ticket from Publix, at 2895 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. The $5 Scratch-Off game, launched in January, features more than $182.8 million in prizes, including 44 top prizes of $500,000.

