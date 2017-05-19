19 fatalities at arena in England after incident at Ariana Grande concert
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND Manchester Police say there are 19 fatalities after an incident at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Police said there were reports of an explosion, but there has been no confirmation of that report.
