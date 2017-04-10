Who is Rutgers' new quarterback Rob Nittolo?
Nittolo comes to Rutgers as a graduate transfer out of Southern Connecticut. NJ.com wrote a feature on Nittolo in 2013 , as he had transferred from Dwyer to Hillsborough at the time, and was hoping to attend Rutgers with former Dwyer teammate and national recruit Johnnie Dixon, who ended up at Ohio State.
