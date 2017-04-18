What did the consultants say about yo...

What did the consultants say about your neighborhood?

17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

West Palm Beach's urban planning consultants, Gehl Studio, this week released recommendations on how to bring the downtown and neighborhood scenes to life. For downtown, the challenge the consultants saw was that, the second you step off Clematis Street, or away from CityPlace, walkways are uninviting and that breaks up the connectivity that makes it fun to go from one place to another.

