What did the consultants say about your neighborhood?
West Palm Beach's urban planning consultants, Gehl Studio, this week released recommendations on how to bring the downtown and neighborhood scenes to life. For downtown, the challenge the consultants saw was that, the second you step off Clematis Street, or away from CityPlace, walkways are uninviting and that breaks up the connectivity that makes it fun to go from one place to another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|12 hr
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC