Whale shark spotted off West Palm Beach coast
A family enjoying a diving excursion off West Palm Beach last week were greeted by a 35-foot whale shark! According to the video's poster, Keith Brock, the once in a lifetime encounter happened about 30 feet of water. He was diving with his wife and niece near The Trench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|1 hr
|Winter White House
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Slithering Skanks
|35
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|5 hr
|CZars_R_US
|27
|The Filth of The 15th
|9 hr
|The Filthy 15th
|1
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 11
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Apr 10
|Shelly Lyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC