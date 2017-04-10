Whale shark spotted off West Palm Bea...

Whale shark spotted off West Palm Beach coast

A family enjoying a diving excursion off West Palm Beach last week were greeted by a 35-foot whale shark! According to the video's poster, Keith Brock, the once in a lifetime encounter happened about 30 feet of water. He was diving with his wife and niece near The Trench.

