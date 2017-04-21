West Palm wants you for Great American Cleanup

West Palm Beach is seeking volunteers to play a role in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, trimming vegetation and picking up litter. The effort takes place April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can register at the Evergreen Cemetery, 2825 Rosemary Ave. Volunteers must be ages 8 or over and anyone under 14 must have a parent or guardian volunteering with them.

