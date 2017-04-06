West Palm commissioners take the oath

19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

City Commissioners Cory Neering and Keith James, who ran unopposed, were sworn in to new terms Thursday afternoon. The commission, in turn, named Neering as its president, replacing Shanon Materio in the rotation.

West Palm Beach, FL

